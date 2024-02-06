Man vanished after leaving for his job; he hasn’t been seen in a week
A search is underway for a missing Springfield man. Police are searching for Justin L. Smith, 28, who has been missing since January 29.
A search is underway for a missing Springfield man. Police are searching for Justin L. Smith, 28, who has been missing since January 29.
Monday’s ruling deemed Dartmouth players as employees and granted them the right to unionize. While a long way from being final, it's yet another shot across the bow of college athletics amateurism.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
It's a self-care haven over here: Save on pimple patches, sunscreen, body massagers and even wrinkle-fighting LED light therapy devices.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
It folds up for easy transport.
The recent surprise announcement that Meta will soon be shutting down its Facebook Groups API is throwing some businesses and social media marketers into disarray. On January 23, Meta announced the release of its Facebook Graph API v19.0, which included the news that the company would be deprecating its existing Facebook Groups API. The latter, which is used by developers and businesses to schedule posts to Facebook Groups, will be removed within 90 days, Meta said.
The rookie big men are joined by two newcomers in Yahoo Sports' updated top 10 rankings.
The stories you need to start your day: A historic Grammys night, California’s bad weather continues and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The company sold its news aggregation service in 2022, not long after the founder was sanctioned at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
The nifty invention is insulated to keep beverages hot or cold for longer.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
The match organizer apologized for the Messi no-show as the Hong Kong government threatened to pull funding: "The organizer owes all football fans an explanation."
A four-pack of Apple AirTags is 20 percent off in a deal on Amazon right now. The Bluetooth tracker bundle normally costs $99, but is down to $79 with the current discount. AirTags are a convenient way for iPhone owners to keep track of their belongings.
Johni Broome thought Morgan Freeman was just a random fan grabbing his jersey as he fell out of bounds on Saturday night.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Take it from nearly 57,000 five-star reviewers — these rock.
Fans report that their 'skin looks unbelievable' after using this tool.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.