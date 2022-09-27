Man vanished while meeting a friend over a year ago. Texas cops just found his remains

It’s been 18 months since Jacob Dubois disappeared.

Family and friends observed his 23rd birthday without him this year, knowing that whatever happened the day he vanished — March 7, 2021 — it was violent.

Evidence gathered shortly after the 22-year-old Texas man went missing prompted police to launch a murder investigation, though the search for Dubois continued, according to the Schertz Police Department.

That search is finally over, Schertz police announced on Sept. 26.

On Sept. 14, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Comal County found human remains and contacted the Schertz Police Department, according to a news release. Together, investigators confirmed they are the remains of Dubois.

Schertz is a suburb of San Antonio, roughly 22 miles northeast of the city’s downtown.

Even with Dubois’ remains found, the investigation into his murder remains open.

A friend was the last person to see him alive, Schertz police said.

Dubois went to meet with the friend, Ethan Beckman, on March 7, his girlfriend told investigators at the time. But the next day, Dubois was nowhere to be found.

Beckman told police that he and Dubois drove to a construction site near Dubois’ home and, at some point, he decided to walk back to his house. What happened to him after that, Beckman said he didn’t know.

Beckman’s car told investigators a different story.

Four days after Dubois’ disappearance, police seized Beckman’s 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for inspection.

The interior had recently been cleaned, “to the point where the floorboard was soaked with water,” police said. Still, investigators found blood “on and around” the passenger seat.

“It is the belief of detectives (that) … Jacob is missing due to foul play,” police said, and Beckman was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Beckman is still in jail, with his bond set at $850,000.

Police didn’t say if more charges would be brought.

“The investigation into the murder charges is ongoing,” police said.

