Man vanishes after dropping dad off at airport, Georgia cops say. Search is underway

A north Georgia man dropped his father off at the airport over Memorial Day weekend and hasn’t been seen since, authorities said. Now police need help finding him.

Ernest Hill, 53, of Calhoun was last seen Saturday, May 28, after driving to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to help his dad catch a flight to Arkansas, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

The car Hill was driving was towed from the airport later that day, deputies said.

It’s unclear who reported him missing and whether his father made it to his destination.

Anyone with information on Hill’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or Calhoun County detectives at 706-879-5469.

Calhoun is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

