Man vanishes after going to cut firewood, Oregon cops say. Body just found month later

A missing man has been found dead after he never returned home from what was supposed to be a quick trip to cut firewood, Oregon police said.

Lee Johnson, 67, had planned to meet family at a casino in the evening of March 4 after cutting firewood but never showed, the Warm Springs Police Department said in a March 5 Facebook post.

He was reported missing the following day, police said.

In the days following his disappearance, search teams combed the area for Johnson.

His truck was found in the Upper Seekseequa region of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on March 7, according to police.

Though the searches “provided many leads,” police said because of the weather, search efforts were suspended.

With improved weather, the search for Johnson resumed the weekend of April 14, police said.

A team searched the area by drone and found a body, according to police. Authorities recovered the body and confirmed it belonged to Johnson.

Lt. Stephen Craig told The Bulletin that foul play is not suspected in Johnson’s death, adding police believe he died of natural causes.

“Although tragedy is never the outcome we hope for in these circumstances, we are thankful to have been able to locate the Johnson family’s loved one, so he can be laid to rest in a good way,” police said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Johnson family as they continue to walk on in the absence of their loved one.”

Warm Springs is about 100 miles southeast of Portland.

