Man vanishes on trip to spread loved one’s ashes, Oregon cops say. Now body found

A body found in Oregon has been identified as a 58-year-old man who vanished on a trip with his brother to scatter a loved one’s ashes, sheriff’s officials reported.

The brothers became separated near Molalla on Sunday, June 4, while searching for a tree they had planted as children to spread the ashes, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The family notified sheriff’s officials after they couldn’t find him.

Searchers discovered his body late Monday, June 5, the sheriff’s office said. His cause of death remains under investigation, but authorities suspect he suffered a medical emergency.

Molalla is a city of 10,000 people about 30 miles south of Portland.

