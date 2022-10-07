Man with 'very large ax' is shot after trying to get into Jacksonville elementary school

A man with an ax tried to get into Upson Elementary School around the time students were getting out Friday afternoon. After leaving when the doors were locked, an ensuing confrontation with school police led to him being shot in critical condition, officials said.

A man wielding an ax was critically injured Friday afternoon when a Duval County school police officer shot him after trying to get inside Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to Superintendent Diana Greene.

Officials had placed the school at 1090 Dancy St. on lockdown after he failed to get through already locked doors, she said.

Joined by Greg Burton, chief of the county's public schools police, Greene said she is very proud of the way staff followed security procedures to prevent the man from getting into the building in the Murray Hill community.

"He was carrying a very large ax," Greene said. "... The gentleman tried to get in a second door. It was locked, and we immediately went into a Code Red. Again, our staff followed our training."

"Working together, everyone saved the day," Burton said.

The incident started about 2:40 p.m. when the man approached the school and tried to get in a door, Greene said. Someone spotted him trying to get in. But all school doors were locked as per district safety protocols, Burton said.

He left and was followed briefing by the school safety officer who then returned to the campus just blocks west of Roosevelt Boulevard to make sure he didn't come back, Burton said. School district police officers showed up and found him outside a nearby church.

"As the subject came toward one of the police officers, the officer gave him verbal warnings to drop the ax," Burton said. "... The subject threatened the officer with the ax. The subject was then shot at least one time."

Burton said it's not known if the suspect had any mental problems or what was his motive, but the Sheriff's Office will be investigating. He also couldn't confirm some reports that the suspect swung the ax at parents and chased some in the parking lot arriving to pick up their children.

No names were released.

Parents received notification

Parents received a 3 p.m. telephone call from the school, alerting them to the incident and saying the building was under lockdown, so "no one is allowed to enter or exit the school campus." A follow up message at 3:41 p.m. told them "all students and staff remain safe," and the Code Red was lifted for dismissal.

Greene sent a third message to parents just before 5 p.m., saying the intruder had been shot by school police down the street from the campus.

"While it is troublesome that the event ended in this way, I am very thankful for the professionalism of our staff who took the steps necessary for the safety of the school community," Greene stated. "If your student exhibits difficulty coping with this trauma, please know that we will have emotional support resources available."

Greene said the school's video surveillance cameras also allowed staff to see the intruder trying to get in and called for the Code Red.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Duval County school officer shoots man who had an ax