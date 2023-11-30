Man on video accused of “Peeping Tom” acts turns out to be sex offender, Fayette deputies say
Deputies said an alleged peeping tom who was caught on camera in Fayetteville residents’ yards is also a sex offender.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, there were reports of a suspicious person on video in residents’ yards in the Hunters Lane area.
Officers said the individual matched the description of a suspect involved with recent “Peeping Tom” reports.
When police arrived, they made contact with a man, later identified as Jeremy Pullins, 37, of Covington, who gave them false identification information.
The department said when officers tried to detain Pullins, he ran into the nearby woods.
Fayetteville Police along with other multi-agencies worked together to find and arrest Pullins.
After a two-hour search, Pullins was arrested.
Fayette Police has charged Pullins with obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering and providing false identification. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has charged Pullins with failure to register as a sex offender and restricted residence violation.
