Man in video being arrested by Farrell police that caused an outcry sentenced to house arrest

Nov. 30—MERCER — A Common Pleas judge on Thursday sentenced a Youngstown man whose arrest in January was caught on video that showed Farrell police using force to handcuff him.

Aries Devon Shaw, 28, was sentenced to 90 days to 24 months less 1 day confinement to be served on house arrest, followed by 5 years probation on charges of resisting arrest and possession with intent to deliver 11.7 grams of cocaine.

Shaw pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and drug charges.

Charges of aggravated assault, assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct were not prosecuted.

Bradley G. Olson Jr., defense attorney, said Shaw has a strong support system, is employed at two places and he is getting help for mental health issues.

Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr. said the law supports a state penitentiary sentence.

"Because you're doing well, I'm going to give you a chance," Amrhein told Shaw. "If you violate, that's a penitentiary sentence."

Police said Shaw was involved in assaulting a woman around 4:12 p.m. Jan. 27 in the area of Hoon Avenue and Bond Street in Farrell.

The arrest was caught on video and shows Farrell police subduing Shaw, who they say tried to flee when they tried to frisk him.

A woman testified at Shaw's preliminary hearing that she was beaten by Shaw just prior to his arrest and Farrell Detective Cpl. Joey Brant testified on how he and three other patrolmen took Shaw into custody.

Brant testified that police were dispatched to Hoon and Bond and he got there in less than 20 seconds, pulled over and approached the car Shaw was in, which was stopped near his unmarked police vehicle. Three other patrolmen also arrived.

When Brant asked Shaw to get out of the car, he tried to run and Brant grabbed him. Brant was trying to detain him when Shaw started arching his body and refused to go down to the ground, Brant said. Brant said he delivered four to five strikes to Shaw's upper knee area.

More patrolmen came to assist and Brant felt something on his leg so he delivered "hammer strikes" to Shaw's left leg. Brant asked a patrolman to use a Taser on Shaw, and he did.

Brant said the amount of time from when Shaw tried to flee to when he was detained was no more than two minutes.

Police then searched Shaw.

Shaw admitted in September at his plea hearing that he had 11.7 grams of cocaine on him and had intended to transfer it to another person.

A video of the arrest circulated on social media. Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker concluded that police complied with departmental policy and the law during the arrest.

