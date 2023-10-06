Man from the Villages arrested for intending to illegally sell erectile dysfunction pills

A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by the Feds, accused of having thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The man used his connections at “The Villages” to make the sales happen. The Villages, with homes sprawling through multiple Florida counties, is considered one of the largest “retirement” communities in the nation.

This is a place where senior romances bloom like spring flowers, and according to the Feds, suspect Reginald Kincer was allegedly willing to satisfy the demand for blooming romances in the Villages.

Kincer gave a quick interview at his home in the Villages. He said, “They are trying to do the right thing, and I’m trying to do the right thing too.”

The Justice Department had something else to say. According to a news release, the 77-year-old had more than $1,800 worth of pills that were off-brand in his home. They were pills he allegedly got “without a prescription from a licensed doctor” with plans to “redistribute the drugs in and outside the state.”

Needless to say, Kincer has become somewhat of a folklore legend in the Villages.

“I consider him to be the neighborhood pharmacist,” one neighbor said.

“Absolutely, that’s what we do. Help a girl out,” another said.

“I’m just sorry he got busted before I had a chance to buy from him,” one neighbor admitted.

Kincer is facing a charge that could lead to a year-long stint in federal prison, which leaves his legions of fans even more confused than why he was arrested in the first place.

