Man with violent criminal history charged in fatal shooting outside St. Paul bar

The 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a St. Paul bar late last month has a long history of committing sometimes violent crimes, according to court records and murder charges unsealed Thursday.

Marlon V. Walker, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Tyreese Harris, 45, of Burnsville, outside the Foundry Pub in the 1200 block of Jackson Street on April 25. Harris died the following day at Regions Hospital.

Walker was arrested Wednesday outside a hotel in the 7700 block of S. Lyndale Avenue in Richfield. He appeared in court Thursday and remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Walker is currently awaiting trial on aggravated robbery charges in Ramsey County. He allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed a man in St. Paul.

Minnesota court records show that Walker has been committing crimes throughout his entire adult life. He's been convicted for felony theft, felony robbery, domestic assault, misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint in the killing of Harris:

Two women were with Walker when he backed a car into a parking spot next to Harris' vehicle outside the pub. The two men struggled in Harris' vehicle before there was a gunshot. The complaint did not reveal a motive for the conflict.

A bleeding Harris got out of vehicle and was on his hands and knees in the parking lot when police arrived. Walker drove off in Harris' vehicle.

The women gave police information about Walker that eventually led to his arrest Wednesday.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482