Man with violent criminal history in Santa Fe faces third round of charges this year

Nov. 9—David Trinidad, who has been arrested and charged with several violent offenses this year, faces new charges accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and making violent threats.

A criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court alleges Trinidad, 33, broke into the woman's home around 4:30 p.m. Friday and accused her of cheating on him.

After she locked herself in a bedroom, Trinidad began throwing things at the door and threatening to kill a man, the complaint says.

By the time Santa Fe police arrived, Trinidad had fled on foot. Officers later found him at his home on Paseo del Sol, a separate criminal complaint says. As they attempted to arrest him, he tried to flee by jumping over a fence, the document says.

Trinidad eventually was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail. He was charged with assault, criminal damage, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Trinidad was charged in May with first-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after his girlfriend accused him of forcibly taking her from her friend's house and assaulting her.

In June, he was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, battery, false imprisonment and stalking in connection with another alleged attack on the same woman. Later that month, he was charged with false imprisonment, assault and battery following a third alleged attack.

Court records show Trinidad was released from jail Oct. 28 after a competency evaluation found him fit to stand trial. The District Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comments on why he was released.