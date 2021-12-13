Man with violent, criminal past acquitted in woman's killing in Daytona Beach

A Daytona Beach man with a violent past and a lengthy criminal record was acquitted by a jury of first-degree murder in a neighbor’s shooting.

Craig Kendrick, 49, was found not guilty on Friday of first-degree murder in the killing of Denise Jennings, 61, on March 30, 2019.

After finding him not guilty on the murder count, the jury deliberated for about 15 minutes and found Kendrick not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kendrick has a violent past and once used a baseball bat to beat a man, records show.

Mitch Wrenn, Kendrick's court-appointed defense attorney, said the jury deliberated for two to three hours on the murder count.

“This was a classic reasonable doubt case,” Wrenn said in a phone interview.

Kendrick, who spent 970 days in the county jail awaiting trial, has denied responsibility for the murder since his arrest, Wrenn said.

Kendrick became emotional upon hearing the jury's decision.

“He cried,” Wrenn said. “He was very emotional to finally be exonerated from these charges.”

State Attorney's Office spokesman Spencer Hathaway declined comment on Monday.

Jennings lived at 327 Maple Ave. next door to Kendrick, according to a police report. Witnesses told police that Jennings and Kendrick had been arguing on the day of the shooting.

Jennings left to go to the store to buy cigarettes and beer. When she returned, she sat on her front porch, police said.

Police alleged that when Jennings returned, Kendrick shot her.

Witnesses who ran from the scene said they saw Kendrick drag Jennings behind his house, according to police.

Prosecutors alleged that the motive was bad blood over a 2016 drug deal between Jennings and Kendrick, said Wrenn, who added that the state had no evidence to support that allegation.

Wrenn said he argued before the jury that the person responsible for the murder had left the scene with the firearm. He said he also stated that police focused on Kendrick and did not investigate other people.

Wrenn said that police alleged that Kendrick had barricaded himself inside his house, but once they searched his house, no gun was found.

The defense attorney also said there was no DNA or blood from Jennings found on Kendrick or his clothes.

Kendrick did not testify during the trial. But the state played his police interview for the jury in which he denied killing Jennings, Wrenn said.

Jennings was shot in the neck with a .22-caliber weapon. While police found a 22-caliber gun in a vacant lot near Kendrick’s home, the firearm was rusted and inoperable, Wrenn said.

The firearm used in the killing was not found.

The trial was divided into two portions. For the murder count, the jury was not told Kendrick was a convicted felon because doing so would have violated his right to a fair trial, Wrenn said.

After jurors reached a verdict on the murder count, they were told Kendrick was a convicted felon. The jury then deliberated on the gun possession charge.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Kendrick has done prison time for felony battery and battery on a law enforcement officer among other stints behind bars, most of which were for drug offenses.

In January 2012, Kendrick was arrested and accused of beating his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with a bat on Dec. 31, 2011. Jermaine Farquharson suffered a broken arm and leg in the attack. Kendrick was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and served a year and six months in state prison for the crime.

On April 4, 2011, Kendrick was charged with breaking a dish on his girlfriend's face and then rubbing in broken glass, cutting her face. Prosecutors took no action on the charges of felony aggravated battery domestic violence and false imprisonment.

On April 8, 2004, Holly Hill Police filed an affidavit with the State Attorney's Office charging Kendrick with felony aggravated battery. Prosecutors took no action.

On Oct. 2, 2002, a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was filed against Kendrick. The State Attorney's Office did not prosecute.

On Dec. 31, 1998, a complaint of aggravated domestic violence was filed against Kendrick. Prosecutors later reduced charge to a misdemeanor on Dec. 31, 1998.

