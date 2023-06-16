Man who ‘violently assaulted’ customer wanted by Dayton Police; Detectives ask for help

Dayton Police detectives requested help from the public in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly “violently assaulted” a customer.

On June 2, 2023, at 10:50 p.m., the pictured suspect allegedly attacked and “violently assaulted” a customer at the Sammy’s Food Mart on South Smithville Road near the Watervliet Avenue intersection, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said.

The man then fled the scene in the pictured, four-door silver Buick.

Dayton Police detectives reached out to news outlets to request help from the public in identifying and potentially locating the suspect.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1230 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.



