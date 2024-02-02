Man violently assaulted, robbed of watch on Melrose
On video, two men viciously beat the victim inside a salon on Melrose and take his watch before running away.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
The Ravens' Mike Macdonald replacement is a feel-good story.
Amazon reported earnings after the bell Thursday.
One fan of this tool 'compares it to Dyson products,' though at just $60, it's a small fraction of the price.
Neither of the players in this trade has played a minute this season.
Amazon announced today the launch of an AI-powered shopping assistant it's calling Rufus that's been trained on the e-commerce giant's product catalog as well as information from around the web. Customers will be able to chat with Rufus inside Amazon's mobile app to get help with finding products, performing product comparisons, and getting recommendations on what to buy. The launch of the AI chatbot comes on the heels of other AI-powered additions across Amazon.com aimed at improving the shopping experience for consumers, ranging from tools that help customers find clothes that fit to those that enhance product reviews with summaries of product highlights and customer sentiment, as well as others aimed at advertisers and sellers.
Prostate cancer screening isn’t always recommended. How do you know if or when to do it? Here’s what experts say.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Lewis Hamilton uses an escape clause in his Mercedes contract to switch to Ferrari from 2025. He'll replace Carlos Sainz, Jr. and partner Charles Leclerc.
The Wolfpack have plenty of strengths, but depth could be a pitfall when postseason pressure cranks up.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
The Bucks still have some growing pains to work out under Doc Rivers.
Men and women have always seen things a little differently, but the youngest generation of voters is headed in opposite directions at an unprecedented rate.
Black creators like Jordan Howlett and Zahra Hassan share what has helped them connect with their followers.
The heads of the world’s leading social media companies testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, facing a combative, angry group of lawmakers whose patience with the risks to young people posed by the platforms appeared to have run out.
People with stiff person syndrome, which Celine Dion has, share the challenges of living with this rare and painful health condition.
The TV celebrity and dad of two credits services like Walmart+ with helping him stick to his goals in 2024.
The biggest news stories this morning: Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package has been tossed out by the court, How to watch Super Bowl 2024, Microsoft's gaming revenue was up 49 percent in Q2.
Our review of the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado where we review it, give you the specs, price and everything else there is to know.
It was only just over a year ago that McKinsey described Africa’s financial technology landscape as a “hotbed for investment.” TymeBank, the South African digital bank majority owned by African billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, recently announced it became profitable for the first time in the month of December 2023. To be clear, celebrations might be as short-lived as the bank’s profit run: TymeBank did not disclose revenue or other financials, and in fact it has only confirmed profit for that month alone -- not the full year.