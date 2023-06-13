Man who violently attacked 75-year-old Asian neighbor in his Las Vegas home likely to avoid felony charge

The man who violently attacked a 75-year-old Asian man in his garage in southwest Las Vegas is not likely to be charged with a felony due to insufficient evidence.

Explanation: In an interview with KTNV, David Roger, a former Clark County District Attorney, said that police had limited options as the attack was not caught on camera and the victim, Amadeo Quindara, did not suffer “substantial bodily harm.”

“The problem that we have here is that it does not appear that police had sufficient evidence to prove a felony against this victim. It’s not that they didn’t want to,” Roger said. “Statute requires them to show either a loss of limb, loss of bodily function, or prolonged pain and suffering.”

What happened: On May 30, Quindara was in his garage when his 44-year-old neighbor, Christian Lentz, approached and threatened him. Although Lentz initially left, he was captured on home security footage returning about a half hour later.

Lentz allegedly punched and slammed Quindara to the ground before leaving the scene. In the video, Lentz can be heard yelling racial slurs at Quindara, telling the 75-year-old man that he would “be on a ventilator” and “die.”

“He walked away and started talking, ‘You should speak English. You should speak English. You Japanese,’” Quindara told KTNV.

Arrest and charges: Although Lentz was arrested for residential burglary, he was released from jail less than a week later. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson reportedly filed a misdemeanor battery charge against Lentz on Monday.

Roger explained that Lentz could face other charges, including enhancements for beating a person over the age of 60, if police had sufficient evidence.

“That’s a band-aid on this situation because a misdemeanor carries up to 6 months in the Clark County detention center whereas a felony would be prison time,” Roger said.

Lentz is expected back in court on July 3.

Recovery: The victim suffered bruises to his face, a black eye and deep cuts on his head.

Quindara believes that Lentz’s attack was rooted in racism and that he intended to kill him. As he is worried that his neighbor will come back to attack him again, the victim is currently filing a restraining order against Lentz.

