Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station

A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday when the victim, who Channel 2 Action News is not identifying, pulled into the BP gas station on Buford Road.

“Somebody pulled a gun on me and said, ‘Give me the keys,’ and just smacked me in the back of the head and took the keys,” the victim said on a 911 call.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who was dressed in all black, then jump into the victim’s white car and take off.

The victim, who was bloody from the attack, went into the gas station to call 911.

“Literally, it just happened, and my head is profusely pouring blood,” the victim said. “I might need an ambulance.”

Gwinnet police who were on the way to the gas station to help the victim spotted the stolen car on the way.

That’s when police chased the driver, 18-year-old Bryce Cox in the stolen car until Cox crashed into a guardrail, totaling the victim’s car.

When police arrested Cox, he still had a ski mask on and a gun on him.

Drivers told Johnson it’s scary because it’s hard to prepare for a violent attack like that in the middle of the day.

“I would probably to save my life, surrender (the car) and get it back later, hopefully,” driver Mark McKinney said.

Cox has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, among other felonies.