Man violently robbed in SF’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, 4 arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was forced to the ground and robbed in broad daylight in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood on Feb. 10, the San Francisco Police Department said. Four suspects were arrested.

Plainclothes SFPD officers were in the area when they were alerted to a car possibly involved in criminal activity. The officers determined that the car was stolen and its four occupants were wearing masks, SFPD said.

Shooting reported at Trader Joe’s near Fisherman’s Wharf

Officers saw the car near Alamo Square. Its occupants appeared to be looking for cars to break into and pedestrians to rob.

At about 2:53 p.m., officers saw the occupants of the car approach a man carrying a camera at Frederick Street and Masonic Avenue. The suspects forced him to the ground, stole the camera and other items and returned to their car, per SFPD.

They drove away and their car became disabled at Ashbury Street and Clifford Terrance. Police then pursued them on foot.

All four suspects were arrested and police returned the stolen goods to the victim. Police also found a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

Nierre Ragland, 18, of San Francisco and three male juveniles were arrested in connection with the robbery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.