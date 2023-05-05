Man visits Walgreens for Band-Aids, then grabs cash from register, Louisiana cops say

A Mississippi man was arrested after an errand to buy band-aids turned into a robbery in Louisiana, deputies said.

St. John the Baptist Parish deputies responded to a call from a Walgreens in LaPlace at about 12:30 p.m. May 4, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Employees told deputies a man came in and bought a pack of band-aids at the pharmacy, the release said.

The cashier opened the cash drawer to give the man money, and the customer reached over and “grabbed the cash from the drawer,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The man ran out of the store with the cash and was last seen driving away, the release said.

Shortly after, officials found the man and arrested him, according to the release. Deputies found the money stolen from Walgreens in the man’s possession during the time of the arrest, officials said.

The man faces charges of simple robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

LaPlace is about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans.

