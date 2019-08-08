What Is Man Wah Holdings Limited's (HKG:1999) Share Price Doing?

Man Wah Holdings Limited (HKG:1999), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Man Wah Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Man Wah Holdings worth?

Great news for investors – Man Wah Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$4.79, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Man Wah Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Man Wah Holdings generate?

SEHK:1999 Past and Future Earnings, August 8th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Man Wah Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 1999 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1999 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 1999. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Man Wah Holdings.

