Man wait-listed for mental health services charged in beating death of father

This story contains mention of mental illness. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, chat with them online via their website, or text HOME to 741741 (multiple languages available). If there is an emergency, call 911.

From his hospital bed last November, Julian Parker made a startling statement.

The 27-year-old was asked by a medical staffer who they should call about his hospitalization. The young man replied his father but said they wouldn’t be able to reach him. He was dead, Julian Parker explained.

When the employee apologized for the loss, Julian Parker replied he didn't "get it."

His dad had been dead inside their apartment for weeks, Julian Parker said. He had hit his father in the head and he never got up. He added he needed to be “locked up” because he’s homicidal and dangerous.

The surprising exchange, and how police arrested Julian Parker after finding his 63-year-old father Thomas Edward Parker, decomposing in their home, are contained in a probable cause affidavit detailing the investigation.

On Nov. 11, 2023, Indianapolis police were called to the father and son’s apartment, in the 8000 block of Shadow Ridge Lane, where they found a chaotic scene. The apartment was in “complete disarray,” one investigator noted, with the bedroom blinds torn down and an electronic device hanging by a cord outside the second-story window.

On the floor, an elder Parker was in moderate stages of decomposition, officers wrote in the affidavit. A chair and a wooden table were atop his body.

As police investigated, they were told about Julian Parker’s hospitalization, which stemmed from officers reporting him walking naked along a roadway earlier that day near Southeastern Avenue and Franklin Road.

Detectives talked to medical staff when they learned of Julian Parker’s statements about his father’s death. They noted he had cuts on his hand, which they said may be linked to the apartment’s second-story shattered window.

Medical staffers also told police the 27-year-old made death threats toward an employee and became physically combative. Police arrested him on intimidation and battery by bodily waste charges.

A history of guardianship and care for mental illness

Detectives then learned Julian Parker had been placed under guardianship in May 2022 by the Center for At-Risk Elders (CARE) due to reports of physical abuse against his father.

Hospital records noted Julian Parker was diagnosed with psychosis, autism spectrum disorder and a mild intellectual disability.

Directors of the nonprofit told police that when they were granted guardianship over Julian Parker, the only housing option available was a nursing home. They applied for other disability housing services with a two-year wait period.

As they waited for the housing, Julian Parker and his father were granted short visits at first, workers told police. The visitations continued to go well and eventually extended into overnight stays.

Thomas Parker eventually asked for his son to stay with him, which staff said they authorized “after much consideration” because he could take care of himself at that point.

Workers reported their last home visit was Oct. 26, 2023 – roughly three weeks before Thomas Parker was found. The father told workers the arrangement was going well and did not report any concerns.

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled Thomas Parker's death a homicide on Dec. 7.

From the time of his father's death until his jailing, Julian Parker had a two-week stay in Marion County Jail after pleading guilty to his charge of battery by bodily waste. Indianapolis police arrested him near West 38th Street and I-465 on Feb. 2, the day after prosecutors charged him with murder and a warrant was issued.

On Feb. 1, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Julian Parker with murder. Officers arrested him the next day near West 38th Street and I-465.

IndyStar has asked about Julian Parker's whereabouts from the time of the killing until his arrest and has yet to hear back.

In a statement, Ken Bennett, the executive director of the Center for At-Risk Elders, said the nonprofit is aware of the criminal charges and are "deeply saddened" by the death. He declined to comment further, citing the pending court case.

Parker did not have an attorney listed Monday morning.

This article will update.

