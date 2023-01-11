Man who waited 3 years to have his court case resolved gets released after pleading guilty

WAUSAU − A 46-year-old Green Bay man who waited more than three years in jail to have his court case resolved was released in time for the holidays after pleading guilty to two of the three charges against him.

Nhia Lee was originally charged Sept. 10, 2018, and made his initial appearance that day for charges of methamphetamine possession with attempt to deliver, misappropriation of an identity to avoid prosecution and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson set a $25,000 cash bond for Lee when he made his initial appearance. He lowered the bond to $15,000 in April.

Lee qualified financially for a public defender, but spent more than three months in jail waiting for an attorney. The Wisconsin Public Defenders Office said the agency asked 100 attorneys to take the case and all turned it down.

According to state law, a preliminary hearing must take place within 10 days of a defendant's initial court appearance when the cash bond is more than $500, unless a judge finds "just cause" to delay the case. Lee waited 113 days for his preliminary hearing, which is when a judge decides whether a defendant probably committed a crime and the case should proceed. After an attorney took Lee's case, she asked that the case be dismissed, because Lee's rights had been violated.

The case went to an appellate court. The court decided the case should be dismissed, but the Marathon County District Attorney's Office could refile it. Lee's attorney took the case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which ruled the previous decision was correct.

The Marathon County District Attorney's Office asked Jacobson to dismiss the original case on June 21. The office filed new charges against Lee the day before.

On Dec. 2, Lee pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misappropriation of identification to avoid prosecution. Marathon County Circuit Judge Suzanne O'Neill sentenced Lee to three years in prison. Lee, who had already served 1,331 days in jail, was released on extended supervision. O'Neill gave sentenced him to three years extended supervision with the requirement he undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and follow up with any recommendations.

