Man waited outside his ex’s house, then stabbed her and hid body in closet, TN cops say

A 24-year-old’s body was found inside a plastic container in her ex-boyfriend’s closet, Tennessee police said.

Dwayne Herelle Jr. was charged with criminal homicide after Irene Torres, his ex-girlfriend, was found dead in his closet Sunday, Jan. 29, Nashville police said in a news release. Herelle, 28, is being held without bond.

Police said Herelle met Torres outside her home between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday. The two then argued and Herelle stabbed her, he told detectives, according to the department’s release.

Herelle then drove Torres’ body to his apartment, put her in a plastic container and hid the body in his closet, police said.

Security footage outside the home also showed Herelle taking Torres, investigators said. After seeing the footage, officers went to Herelle’s apartment, but police said he told them he had not seen her since Friday.

After police left the apartment, Herelle’s father went to his son’s apartment, the department said. Herelle initially told his dad Torres was at a downtown hotel, police said.

As the two were on their way to the hotel, however, Herelle told his dad he had stabbed Torres, police said. He later told police, according to the news release.

Loved ones remembered Torres on social media Monday following Herelle’s arrest.

“It’s still unbelievable, unreal, sickening, and I’m still at loss of words,” one friend posted on Facebook. “I know anyone that has crossed paths with this beautiful soul can say she was the most kind person they’d ever met.”

“Irene was always the happiest and sweetest person and could light the whole room with her smile,” another post said.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it all,” a third friend wrote. “There’s absolutely no words to describe this feeling. Your spirit, your energy and your smile are the best parts of you.”

Woman stabs boyfriend with knife for urinating in their bed, Louisiana police say

14-year-old shot his teen girlfriend in ‘fit of rage’ over breakup, Wisconsin cops say

Shootout between boyfriend and ex leaves woman dead, daughter shot, Florida cops say