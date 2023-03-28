Man waiting for friend at airport is fatally hit and dragged by bus in Boston, cops say

A man waiting to pick up his friend at an airport was fatally struck and dragged by a coach bus in Massachusetts, state police said.

Vishwachand Kolla, 47, of Lexington, Massachusetts, was waiting by a curb when the crash occurred outside Terminal B at Boston Logan International Airport around 5 p.m. on March 27, Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told McClatchy News in a statement.

A Dartmouth Transportation motor bus hit Kolla, who was standing by the driver’s side of his parked SUV, as it drove down the road, Procopio said. The bus dragged Kolla along the side of the vehicle after hitting him, according to police.

A paramedic pronounced Kolla, whose injuries were severe, dead at the scene after a nearby, off-duty nurse rushed over and tried saving him alongside first responders, Procopio said.

The driver of the bus, a 54-year-old woman, isn’t currently facing charges and was interviewed by state troopers, according to police. She declined medical attention.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine whether charges should be filed, Procopio said.

Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, which owns the bus, told NBC10 Boston that it’s cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport,” the company told the outlet in a statement.

The area surrounding the crash was cleared after 8 p.m., Procopio said.

Lexington is about 15 miles northwest of Boston.

