Man waiting for Manhattan subway train sprayed, stabbed in head in unprovoked stranger attack

A man waiting for a Manhattan subway train was sprayed in the face with a noxious liquid and stabbed in the head in an unprovoked attack from a stranger, police said Wednesday.

The 50-year-old victim was waiting for an uptown No. 6 train at the 28th St. stop in Gramercy Park when the stranger stormed up to him and sprayed him in the face about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The attacker then pulled out a metal object and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the face and head before jumping off the platform and running across the tracks to the opposite side of the station.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he received stitches for cuts to his face and head.

He told police he did not know the person who attacked him and had no interaction with the stranger before the attack.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect exiting the station and are asking the public’s help identifying the assailant. Most of the attacker’s face was covered so it wasn’t clear if the suspect is a man or a woman.

The suspect was carrying a cream-colored handbag and a jug of milk during the attack, cops said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.