Man waits for police after shooting other driver dead in road rage clash, AZ cops say

Police are investigating a fatal shooting during an apparent road rage incident that left a 41-year-old man dead, Arizona officials said.

The man accused of fatally shooting the other vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene until police arrived, according to a Facebook post by the Apache Junction Police Department.

On Dec. 11, Apache Junction officers found Jordan Toro shot dead north of U.S. 60, off the South Tomahawk Road exit, according to police.

The man had suffered one gunshot wound and died in the hospital from his injuries, police said.

Police believe that Toro and another driver were both on U.S. 60 and exited onto Tomahawk where they ended up at E. 21st Avenue and S. Vista Road, police said. Toro then got out of the car to confront the other driver and got shot.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing but “Apache Junction police are working with the Pinal County Attorney’s Office on possible charges,” police said.

Commenters on the Facebook post called the shooting “a senseless tragedy” and said there’s “never a reason for road rage.”

Apache Junction is about 40 miles east of Phoenix.

