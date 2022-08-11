Man waives right to hearing on DUI and other charges

Aug. 11—FRACKVILLE — A Shenandoah man charged with driving under the influence, trying to force people off the road and threatening another person earlier this year waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Thomas J. Nestor, 45, of 33 E. Oak St., had been scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli.

Nestor faced charges of one misdemeanor count of DUI; four miscellaneous counts of recklessly endangering another person; one felony count of criminal trespass; two summary counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct; and one summary count each of driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard for single traffic lane, public drunkenness and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Nestor will now have to answer to all the charges in Schuylkill County Court.

State police Trooper Matthew Hoke filed the charges after an incident that began 8:15 p.m. May 14, when Hoke received a report of a possible DUI driver on Ringtown Boulevard in West Mahanoy Twp. traveling toward Ringtown.

The caller reported the driver, later identified as Nestor, was driving in the opposite lane and trying to force the caller's car off the road.

According to Hoke, about five minutes later he was told Nestor's vehicle went off the side of Stauffer Road, but the defendant was able to get it back on the road.

Nestor then continued to follow the caller into Ringtown, traveling next to the car in the opposing lane and again trying to force it off the road, Hoke said.

Around 8:25 p.m. Hoke was told the vehicle was parked in front of 395 W. Main St., blocking both lanes of traffic and that Nestor exited and began chasing the caller's car.

Then, around 8:30 p.m., Hoke said he learned Nestor entered the garage of a home at 311 Spring St. and began screaming and threatening a woman unrelated to the incident for following him.

When confronted by the woman's father, Nestor drove off a short distance but continued harassing the woman by yelling that he would be back tomorrow "to deal with this," according to Hoke.

Nestor drove away but returned a short time later to 311 Spring St., where a man was putting his vehicle in the garage.

When the man approached Nestor's vehicle in an attempt to obtain the license plate number, Nestor exited his vehicle, approached the man and threatened to kill him, according to Hoke.

Nestor got into his vehicle and drove away after the man warned Nestor that he would be shot if Nestor took another step toward the man, Hoke said.

Nestor was found, Hoke said, when his vehicle was parked along the road and partially in a yard near Arch and Sixth streets.

Hoke said he approached Nestor and found him visibly intoxicated and smelling of alcohol. The trooper also said Nestor had a hard time standing and had a 24-ounce can of hard iced tea in plain view in the center console.

Nestor, who had slurred speech and glassy and bloodshot eyes, was taken into custody and refused to submit to a blood alcohol test, according to Hoke.