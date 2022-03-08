Man waives preliminary hearing for felony assault charge

Stock

A Cambridge man charged with felonious assault for allegedly assaulting a teen during a basketball game at the city park waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Levin J. Polasky, 18, signed the waiver filed by attorney, Harry Reinhart of Columbus, on Monday in the Cambridge Municipal Court. The case against him was then bound over to the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

The case is expected to be presented to a future grand jury.

The felonious assault charge, a second-degree felony, was filed against Polasky on March 1 after the alleged incident the previous day. He was taken into custody at his home after leaving the park.

Police initially charged Polasky with a misdemeanor assault charge, but it was later changed to a felony due to the victim's injuries that reportedly included a fractured jaw.

The altercation is alleged to have started when the victim committed a "hard foul" against Polasky during a pickup game of basketball.

Bond was previously set at $5,000 with 10% allowed and a personal recognizance bond with special conditions including the court's pretrial supervision program.

Polasky was released from the Guernsey County Jail after posting bond.

According to Cambridge police reports, officers were dispatched to the victim's home on Stewart Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, after his mother said the teen came home and collapsed on the front porch.

Officers noted visible injuries to the teen's face and his clothing was covered in blood.

Police said the victim identified Polasky as the alleged assailant. He reported Polasky punched him several times after being fouled. The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for treatment of his injuries.

Polasky initially told police he smacked the victim, but changed his claim to say he only pushed the victim in the face.

The incident remains under investigation by city police.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Man waives preliminary hearing for felony assault charge