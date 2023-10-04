Man wakes to intruders in bedroom and is dragged outside and beaten, Alabama cops say

A North Alabama man woke up to a home burglary in progress, and the intruders did not cut and run as might be expected, officials say.

Instead, they dragged the victim from his home and beat him, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Somerville homeowner ended up hospitalized, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Somerville is 75 miles north of Birmingham.

The victim told deputies the Sept. 29 beating happened after he awoke “to two subjects in his bedroom,” the sheriff’s office said.

“He stated he was hit in the head and lost consciousness. He regained consciousness as he was dragged out of the house where he was kicked and punched,” investigators say.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. His identity was not released.

Two arrests were made Oct. 2 after investigators “began piecing together what took place,” officials said.

The suspects, who are ages 31 and 33, have been charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, the sheriff’s office said. Both suspects live in Somerville, officials said.

