Man wakes wife up after seeing millions in Michigan lottery account. ‘She was frantic’

A Michigan man found out he was a millionaire after logging into his online lottery account and seeing a huge pending prize, officials said.

The 62-year-old Kent County man chose to remain anonymous after matching the winning Lotto 47 jackpot numbers.

The $1 ticket won him $3.4 million, according to a Nov. 29 news release from the Michigan Lottery Connect.

“I logged in to my account late one night and saw $3.4 million pending, and realized I must have won the Lotto 47 jackpot. I was so excited I woke my wife up to tell her the news. She was frantic and thought something bad had happened until I showed her the prize amount pending in my lottery account. It was such a surreal feeling, and we were both in shock,” the man told lottery officials.

He said he always plays the Lotto 47 online.

The man chose to take his winnings as annual annuity payments of about $113,300 for the next 30 years instead of a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.3 million, according to the release.

He said he plans to buy a new car and save the rest.

Kent County is about 160 miles northwest of Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player wins $20 and buys a new ticket — then scores a lot more in Washington

Woman picking up prescription buys lottery ticket — and wins a life-changing jackpot

Football fan’s wife wakes up to yelling — but not about the game. He won the lottery