Man who walked into Ohio Bob Evans and fatally shot waitress captured after manhunt, police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lori Steineck, The Repository
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A waitress&#xa0;was shot multiple times Friday morning inside this Bob Evans restaurant and police are searching for the gunman.
A waitress was shot multiple times Friday morning inside this Bob Evans restaurant and police are searching for the gunman.

CANTON, Ohio – A man who walked into a Bob Evans restaurant and fatally shot a waitress on Friday was captured after a day-long manhunt that included U.S. Marshals, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement.

Richard J. Nelson, 54, of Canton, is accused of walking into the business at 9:30 a.m., going behind a counter and opening fire, shooting waitress Rebecca Jean Rogers, 38, multiple times in a back hallway. Authorities say it was a domestic-related shooting.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting and remained at large for hours before being caught.

About a half dozen customers and six to eight employees were inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Police were called to a report of multiple shots fired with multiple victims, Police Chief Jack Angelo said at the scene.

"As tragic as this is, it could've been far worse," he said. Only the waitress was shot.

Angelo said officers arrived just before the SWAT team, which was conducting a training exercise nearby, and cleared the building.

Rogers, who most recently lived in Massillon, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Rebecca Jean Rogers
Rebecca Jean Rogers

A Bob Evans employee who dialed 911 during the shooting can be heard telling people to "get down, tell them to get down."

When the dispatcher asks whether anyone has been shot, she says she doesn't know. She and the others are hiding under tables.

"We can't get out. We're scared."

In another 911 call, a customer said that she has just heard four or five shots. "All of us just went running out. There were some older people and my husband just made sure they got out."

Richard Nelson
Richard Nelson

Angelo said Nelson dated Rogers but they had separated.

Rogers had filed a police report against Nelson in March 2017 after he entered her home. Nelson was charged with stalking by menacing and burglary and taken to the Stark County Jail, according to court records.

But later, Rogers was found guilty of filing a false police report in the case.

Canton police gather outside a Bob Evans restaurant in Canton where a waitress was shot Friday morning.
Canton police gather outside a Bob Evans restaurant in Canton where a waitress was shot Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio Bob Evans shooting: Waitress dead; suspect later caught

Recommended Stories

  • Charter School Teacher Shot Dead, Teenager Killed In Drug Cartel Stash House Robbery, Police Say

    A North Carolina father, charter school coach and teacher, along with a teenager that police say was a "drug runner" were both shot to death last week in what the local sheriff has described as an “old western shootout” after the apparent botched robbery attempt of a notorious Mexican cartel. Barney Dale Harris, 40, was found dead wearing a bulletproof vest, mask, and gloves in the early hours of April 8 inside a trailer in Green Level, N.C. after police responded to reports of gunfire at a trailer, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Another man, 18-year-old Alonso Beltran Lara, was found shot at the same location; he was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Steven Alexander Stewart, Jr., Harris’s brother-in-law, was arrested over the weekend in relation to the incident. The sheriff’s office said that it is believes that Harris and Lara were a part of separate criminal enterprises and that Harris and a team of people were at the home to steal drugs and money when they were discovered. “It was almost like an old western shootout. There were projectiles going into the trailer, coming out of the trailer, hitting other trailers in that particular trailer park,” Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It looked like it had been ransacked looking for money or drugs, or both.” Johnson said that Lara was a drug runner for the Sinola New Generation Cartel — which is an alias of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the militarized criminal group formerly known as Los Mata Zetas. “Harris and his brother-in-law, Stewart, were following these cartel members and were trying to figure out where the locations of these stashes were — their money — and would go in, like a home invasion, and would try to take the money and the drugs," Johnson added. Lara lived in that trailer, Johnson said, along with another “Latino individual.” Police determined via cell phone data that Harris had gotten inside the trailer roughly 20 minutes before Lara arrived that night. Upon entering, Lara was overtaken, tied up, and shot twice, execution-style, in the back of the head. The gunfire attracted attention and a shootout involving multiple individuals ensued. Speaking to Oxygen.com on Thursday, Johnson said that "intelligence has shown they are connected to the cartel." Harris was later found dead in a bedroom inside the trailer. Investigators said they found around 30 shell casings in and around the trailer.The sheriff’s office said it has seized five firearms, approximately $7,000 in cash, and 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine. Two vehicles that they say were involved in the incident were found in Guilford County and Alamance County. On Sunday, Stewart was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary in relation to the incident. The following day, the 32-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center without bond; his first court appearance is set for Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. Juan Daniel Salinas Lara is wanted in connection to this case and has active warrants for trafficking in cocaine; his relation to Alonso Beltran Lara is unclear, but Johnson told Oxygen.com that he believed they are kin. The case is ongoing and additional charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said. Harris was a Spanish teacher and basketball and track and field coach at Union Academy Charter School, which has now scrubbed its social media accounts of images and references to him. The school, which is about 130 miles away from the location of the incident, said in a statement that it is “shocked and devastated to hear the information” about his death. A GoFundMe page organized to honor Harris’s “life and legacy” was set up on Saturday; it is listed as no longer taking donations after raising just over $23,000. People reported that the page was set up to help Harris’s widow and their three children. A message sent to the individual who created the page as not immediately returned. Loved ones say Harris was a "dedicated" educator and "the encouragement and motivation he gave both his students and athletes was priceless," People reported.

  • 'He Just Came Out and Yelled at Us': Anti-Racism Protesters Gather Outside Home of Jonathan Pentland

    Protesters gathered outside the home of Fort Jackson soldier Jonathan Pentland on April 14 demanding his arrest after footage emerged of him pushing and threatening a black man on a sidewalk in Columbia, South Carolina.This footage, streamed live by Jessica Daynielle, shows protesters gathered outside the house. One person can be heard saying: “He’s in the window now. He just came out and yelled at us … he told us to get off his f***ing property.”The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said on April 14 that protests outside the home had “turned violent” and that the family had been relocated.According to local media, Pentland had been released after being arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. Credit: Jessica Daynielle via Storyful

  • Cowboys 2021 Draft Debate: Cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu vs Elijah Molden

    Dalton Miller and Mike Crum debate which cornerback is better for the Dallas Cowboys between cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Elijah Molden

  • Texas deputy fatally shoots man in crisis, sheriff says

    The deputy went to a home after a woman reported that her husband was experiencing a mental health crisis. The man answered the door with a knife, officials said.

  • Watchdog: Pompeo, his wife made more than 100 personal requests of State Department employees

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife asked State Department employees to help with everything from hair appointments to dog care.

  • White couple arrested for attacking interracial couple, Richland County deputies say

    The robbery and assault happened outside a Dollar Tree store on Two Notch Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Pompeos violated rules on use of State Department resources, IG finds

    From booking salon appointments to buying gold nut bowls, Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, asked State employees to carry out personal tasks more than 100 times.

  • COVID cases now rising in 1 in 3 UK areas

    The government’s latest figures show cases of coronavirus are rising in 122 of 380 local council areas – 32% of the UK.

  • Texas House approves open handgun carry without a permit

    Local police chiefs spoke out against the bill, saying it would allow citizens to carry guns without proper training.

  • Indianapolis FedEx gunman was former employee

    The gunman began firing as soon as he drove up to FedEx site before killing himself, police say.

  • Heavy metal guitarist is first capitol rioter to plead guilty and help the authorities

    The alleged rioter has been released from prison as part of his agreement

  • Bugged by cicadas? Try walking around in your own personalized mesh pod

    Cincinnati's Under the Weather is selling a WalkingPod Mesh with Bug-Screens that fits over the head and torso to keep the cicadas at bay.

  • Evolution of a city's account of a killing: How Chicago's narrative changed in the fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo

    Many Chicagoans are calling attention to the city's changing narrative in the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

  • Russian ambassador says no famine in North Korea, trade may resume soon

    Life is difficult in North Korea but there is no famine and some cross-border shipments may resume soon, Russia's ambassador in Pyongyang said, a week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared the country was facing a "worst-ever situation." Kim last week urged ruling party officials to wage another “Arduous March” of work and sacrifice, linking the current economic crises to a period in the 1990s of famine and disaster. Russia's ambassador, one of the few foreign envoys in the country, said that while it was unclear exactly what Kim meant the current situation could not be compared to that period.

  • ‘Worse than any war zone.’ Teacher’s killing reveals drug cartels’ growing NC footprint

    North Carolina is situated between between major population hubs on the East and West coasts and south Florida.

  • Here are the victims of the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis

    Eight people died in the shooting at the FedEx facility on Thursday night, and several others were injured.

  • In his first spring practices, Jordan Burch has made ‘really, really big strides’

    As a freshman, the star Gamecock defender appeared in eight of 10 games and finished with 19 tackles.

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’