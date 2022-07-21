Man walking along East St. Louis street is struck by gunfire, according to police

A man was shot in his leg in the 1700 block of Vogel Place on Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to Vogel Place in reference to a shooting victim, Assistant Police Chief Ranadore Foggs said.

The victim had been walking from a store on 38th Street, police said.

The victim, whose identity was not released by police, was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non- life- threatening wounds, Foggs said.

Police are looking for a white Sedan that a witness said was in the area at the time of the shooting, Foggs said.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.