Man walking along East St. Louis street is struck by gunfire, according to police
A man was shot in his leg in the 1700 block of Vogel Place on Tuesday.
Police were dispatched to Vogel Place in reference to a shooting victim, Assistant Police Chief Ranadore Foggs said.
The victim had been walking from a store on 38th Street, police said.
The victim, whose identity was not released by police, was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non- life- threatening wounds, Foggs said.
Police are looking for a white Sedan that a witness said was in the area at the time of the shooting, Foggs said.
Police do not have a motive for the shooting.