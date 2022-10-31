Man walking on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard killed by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

A man walking on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard on Sunday night was struck and killed by a car whose driver left the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The incident occurred about 10:35 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Bruce B. Downs north of Legacy Boulevard, the Highway Patrol reported.

The pedestrian, who is a 62-year-old man from Port Richey, was walking “in the outside lane” when he was hit, troopers wrote in a news release. The man died at the scene.

The driver of the car fled the scene in the vehicle. Based on parts that broke off the car, troopers believe it was a Mazda sedan.

Troopers did not release the name of the man who was killed.

Troopers said anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.