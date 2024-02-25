A man walking his dog was among those shot in a Miami-Dade triple shooting, police say

A Saturday night triple-shooting put three men in the hospital, one in critical condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

What police know is around 8:30 p.m., a man walking his dog near Northwest 81st Street and Ninth Avenue in West Little River also happened to be near two other men who got into an argument. That dispute escalated in gunfire and all three men got hit. The two men not in critical condition were in stable condition.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade bus and SUV driver hit a child on a bike. Police looking for hit-and-run driver

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).