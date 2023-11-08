Man walking dog robbed at gunpoint in West Hollywood; dog stolen

A West Hollywood man is devastated after his dog was stolen from him at gunpoint near his apartment building. The dog’s owner, Justin Garcia, told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos that he was walking his English bulldog named Capone while he went to retrieve belongings from his car on Olive Drive around 11:45 p.m. Monday night. That’s when three thieves pulled up, jumped out of a black four-door Jeep and pointed a gun at him. According to Justin, the masked gunmen told him to “give [him] the dog or [he dies].” KTLA's Sara Welch reports on Nov. 7, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/couple-walking-dog-robbed-at-gunpoint-in-west-hollywood-dog-stolen/

