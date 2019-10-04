Man walking his dogs nearly killed by lightning strike

A quiet dog walk nearly turned fatal on Thursday night for a man in Spring, Texas, located about 25 miles from Houston. Thanks to quick actions by witness Bill Wilson, the man is expected to survive.

The unnamed victim is in his late-20s, according to officials. He was heading toward the local dog park when a lightning bolt struck him. As can be seen in the video, the shock was severe enough that it left a fist-sized hole in the concrete.

"He was face down on the ground, we rolled him over and checked his pulse, he wasn't breathing," Wilson told ABC13. "We eventually got a heartbeat back and spontaneous respiration, and right about then the ambulance pulled in."

According to reports, the man's three German Shepards ran away once the victim was knocked unconscious from the lightning strike. Officers were able to locate the dogs with help from neighbors.

The man was airlifted to the hospital, and officials confirmed that he was breathing and conscious.

Wilson, who is being hailed as a hero, works at Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital, located near where the incident took place.

"I jumped out of my car and ran to see what was up and it was obvious the man had been struck lightning," Wilson said. "His clothes were burned."