Man walking down a Fort Worth street shot, wounded after exchanging words with driver

A man walking down a Fort Worth street was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night after exchanging words with a driver of a vehicle that approached him, Fort Worth police said.

The victim told authorities he was shot by a passenger in the car.

The suspects fled the scene of the drive-by shooting, and the man walked to a friend’s home to seek medical assistance, police said. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No one has been arrested and police did not release any information on what was said during the exchange of words.

Police responded to the call just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Gordon Avenue. Firefighters and MedStar personnel also responded.

Officers learned that the man had been walking eastbound on Orange Avenue toward Gordon Avenue when a car approached and words were exchanged between the victim and the driver.

The victim stated that, without warning, the suspect, an unknown man who was a passenger in the vehicle, pulled a gun and fired it, striking the victim once in the right elbow, police said.

Detectives with the gun violence unit and gang unit are investigating the shooting.