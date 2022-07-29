Man walking on Fort Worth street hit by vehicle, seriously injured, police say

A man walking on a street was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured late Thursday in southeast Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene when police arrived.

The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Riverside Drive.

The pedestrian, who police did not identify, was hit while the vehicle was traveling northbound on South Riverside Drive, Fort Worth police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The accident was under investigation.