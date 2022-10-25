Man walking with gun in Opa-locka ignores order and shot by police officer, chief says

An Opa-locka officer shot an armed suspect Monday night, according to reports and the city’s police chief.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of Northwest 147th Street and 22nd Court about a man walking with a gun, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

Officers followed the man in the warehouse area, confronted him and ordered him to drop the weapon — and when he didn’t, an officer shot him, Police Chief Scott Israel said at the scene.

“He did not acknowledge the directions or the orders of our officer,” Israel said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is Investigating.

This report will be updated.