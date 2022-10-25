Man walking with gun in Opa-locka ignores order and shot by police officer, chief says

Getty Images | Royalty Free/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jeff Kleinman
·1 min read

An Opa-locka officer shot an armed suspect Monday night, according to reports and the city’s police chief.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of Northwest 147th Street and 22nd Court about a man walking with a gun, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

Officers followed the man in the warehouse area, confronted him and ordered him to drop the weapon — and when he didn’t, an officer shot him, Police Chief Scott Israel said at the scene.

“He did not acknowledge the directions or the orders of our officer,” Israel said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is Investigating.

This report will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat is rolling out Beyond Steak in grocery stores

    Beyond Meat is launching a steak substitute in grocery stores on Monday.

  • Kanye West dropped from talent agency CAA, documentary on the artist shelved indefinitely

    Hollywood talent agency CAA has officially dropped Kanye “Ye” West in light of the rapper’s recent anti-semitic remarks. Additionally, MRC Entertainment executives say they’ve shelved a completed documentary on West, with no plans to distribute it.

  • Delhi air: Why India capital isn't choking despite Diwali fireworks

    Delhi's air quality levels were better than expected after Diwali, but experts say the worst is yet to come.

  • BlackRock raises $4.5 billion for climate-focused infrastructure fund

    BlackRock, which manages around $8 trillion in assets, said public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices had invested in the new fund, which will be called Global Infrastructure Fund IV. The asset manager said the new fund will invest in five sectors –– energy, low carbon power, transport and logistics, regulated utilities, and digital infrastructure –– to capitalize on the growing trend towards decarbonization and digitalization.

  • Australia boosts defence, Pacific diplomacy spending in budget

    Australia on Tuesday pledged increased defence spending and efforts to firm up diplomatic ties with neighbouring Southeast Asian and Pacific nations as it seeks to counter China's growing economic and strategic influence in the region. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's first budget since his centre-left Labor government was elected in May lifts funding for defence by 8% in the fiscal year ending June 2023 and to more than 2% of gross domestic product through to mid-2026. Additionally, the government included a previously announced A$1.4 billion in overseas assistance, which features A$900 million for Pacific island nations and A$470 million for Southeast Asia.

  • Broncos’ next international game will likely be played in Mexico

    Denver will face the Jaguars in London this week. After that, the Broncos' next international game will likely be played in Mexico.

  • China's Q4 GDP hits early speed bump as COVID stifles economy

    China's economic growth is hitting an early speed bump in the fourth quarter as COVID-19 curbs and anxieties further tapped the brakes on travel and shipping, constraining consumption and commerce in the world's second-largest economy. Mobility statistics - from metro passenger traffic in cities and flight cancellations to domestic container handling at major ports - have worsened in October despite falling local coronavirus cases, suggesting COVID-19 preventive measures, or fear of those measures, are still stifling economic activity. China reported on Monday a faster-than-expected 3.9% expansion in its economy in the third quarter, but data for September showed weak imports of goods and retail sales, reflecting its still subdued domestic demand.

  • Who knew you could get this 'pure magic' Black + Decker for just $30?

    This dustbuster deal is too good to blow off — one reviewer dubs it 'a cleaning must have.'

  • Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

    Ukraine’s presidential office said Tuesday that at least seven civilians have been killed and three others have been wounded in the latest Russian shelling of the eastern Donetsk region. The attacks came as the Russians pressed their offensive on the strategically placed towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and also shelled other areas in the Donetsk region, which is part of Ukraine’s industrial heartland of Donbas. As part of its attacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian military also again struck the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets facing the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant across the Dnieper, damaging residential buildings, a factory and water supply network.

  • Family details horrific abuse at hands of female ISIS leader

    A Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group had a long history of monstrous behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings. Prosecutors cited the abuse allegations in seeking a maximum 20-year sentence for Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, when she is sentenced Nov. 1 for providing material support to the Islamic State group.

  • Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours

    Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception.

  • Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'

    An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators said resulted from a custody dispute between two families. As part of his plea deal, Jake Wagner had agreed to testify against his older brother, George Wagner IV, in exchange for being spared the death penalty.

  • Gold's Gym Owner Rainer Schaller, Family Aboard Plane That Crashed in Costa Rica, Company Confirms

    Rainer Schaller, along with five others, were inside a small plane when it disappeared from radar on Friday

  • Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed

    Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.

  • Suburban Portillo's worker robbed, schools forced into soft lockdowns

    Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."

  • Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say

    A 10-year-old Florida girl escaped two kidnapping attempts last week according to Fort Lauderdale police, and part of her flight was caught on home security video.

  • Police situation at Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa

    Mesa police say a 16-year-old boy accidentally/negligently fired a handgun inside a vehicle at Superstition Springs Mall, killing a 20-year-old woman.

  • Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/Daily Beast; Manchester Police DepartmentThe father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at t

  • A man got pulled over during a traffic stop in Florida. Then cops looked in his underwear

    A man who has had numerous brushes with the law this year was arrested yet again in Florida.

  • Viral Video Shows Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies Beat Up Black Man and Hold Gun to His Head, Seemingly for No Reason

    Members of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were captured on video allegedly assaulting a Black man said to be working as a security guard. The […]