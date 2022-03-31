Man was walking outside the Dane County Jail in Madison when he was shot multiple times and later died

A man in his 30s was walking outside the Dane County Jail in downtown Madison late Wednesday afternoon when he was shot multiple times and later died, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a press briefing.

It was Madison's first homicide of 2022.

"It is very brazen," Barnes said. "It's something that's very concerning to me and it should be concerning to everyone that someone would do this in daytime in between the sheriff's department and the police department."

Nearby officers "gave immediate aid" to the victim, who was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The police department has two people of interest who are being interviewed by detectives, Barnes said. A motive has not yet been determined.

"We're still actively working to determine if this was a targeted incident," Barnes said.

City employees were notified of the incident and patrol in the area has been increased, he said.

The victim's name will be released later by the Dane County Medical Examiner.

"Our thoughts and my prayers go out to the victim and his family members as well," Barnes said. "Their life was forever changed today by an act of gun violence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

