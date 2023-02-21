Man walking in Renton struck by hit-and-run driver

A man walking in Renton was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Renton police tweeted about the incident at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday.

The 27-year-old victim was hit near the 400 block of Rainier Avenue South. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While there is no description of the driver, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a small green truck.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Renton police.