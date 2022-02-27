Man walking with spare tire killed in crash on Interstate 64 in Norfolk

A man was killed early Sunday morning in Norfolk when he was hit by a man who police say was driving under the influence.

Donte Barlow, 23, was walking on the right shoulder of Interstate 64, westbound, east of Norview Avenue with a spare tire for his car when he was struck, according to police.

Shortly after 2:20 a.m., a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling westbound in the left lane before it crossed over all lanes of traffic and hit Barlow, according to a news release from police. Barlow, of the 1700 block of Campostella Road in Norfolk, was killed on impact.

Police say the car stopped when it hit a jersey wall.

Police charged 21-year-old Juan Urrea, of the 1000 block of Anderson Street in Norfolk, with driving under the influence, driving without a license and reckless driving.

The crash is still under investigation, and additional charges may be filed after being reviewed by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.

