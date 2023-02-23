Man walks into Dayton hospital with gunshot wound; Police investigating
Dayton Police are investigating after a man walks into the hospital after being shot Wednesday night.
Hospital workers called police around 10:40 p.m. saying a man walked in with a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.
>>1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Dayton
Police are investigating the situation and further details have not been made available at this time.
We will update this story once we learn more.