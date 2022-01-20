Man walks into Dayton hospital with gunshot wound; police investigating

Jan. 20—Police are investigating after a man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound late Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the man walked into Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center, with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The shooting took place in the 2100 block of North Main Street, according to a Dayton Police Department incident report. The report did not list any arrests in the investigation.

The victim was identified as a 39-year-old man, according to the report.

