Man walks into East Hartford police station with gunshot wounds

May 11—EAST HARTFORD — Police say a man walked into the police station early Friday with gunshot wounds.

Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said the man was shot in an incident on Tolland Street, adjacent to the rear of the public safety complex. The man then walked into the parking lot, where he alerted an officer.

Litwin said the man is being treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening .

Litwin said the incident is under investigation.

— Joseph Villanova

