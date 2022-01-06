Man walks into ER with gunshot wound, says he was shot in Dayton

Jan. 6—Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the Emergency Room at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, at 8:11 p.m.

The man said that he had been shot on Danner Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The severity of the man's injuries and the location on Danner Avenue the man said he was shot is unclear.

