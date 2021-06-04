Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound to face; Dayton police investigating

Jun. 4—Police are investigating in the 2800 block of Salem Avenue after a man with a gunshot wound walked into Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

The man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his face at 11:37 p.m. Thursday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

He told police that the shooting had occurred near Happy's Pizza on Salem Avenue in Dayton, records said.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.