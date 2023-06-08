Man walks up to mother, daughter shopping at SC Walmart, shoots 13-year-old girl, officers say

A 13-year-old girl shopping with her mother at a South Carolina Walmart was shot at random Wednesday night, according to WJBF.

The shooting happened at the Walmart store in Aiken, which is about 15 miles from the Georgia border.

The Aiken County Department of Public Safety said they were called to reports of an active shooter around 7:30 p.m.

A witness told WJBF that the shooter walked straight up to the victim and shot her.

“She was with her mom she was actually looking at a pair of shorts and out of nowhere a guy just walked up and shot her and it actually went through her arm and into her abdomen,” Kari Johnson told WJBF.

Police arrested 32-year-old Stephen Foreman, who they said has no relationship to the victim.

The Augusta Press identified the victim as Ashton Rickard.

Her aunt, Jamie Hammons, said she was shot at point-blank range and has already had one surgery. Hammons said on Facebook she may need more surgery.

According to Rickard’s mother, Ashley Rickard, Ashton the bullet is lodged in her back and broke her arm.

Foreman has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Police said they have not determined Foreman’s motive.