Man walks into MVH with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating

Dayton Police are investigating after a man walks into the hospital after being shot Monday night.

Hospital workers called police around 10:40 p.m. saying a man walked in with a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

>>Coroner IDs Dayton man killed in Thursday shooting

The victim told police he was shot while playing basketball in the 900 block of West Washington Street.

Dispatch tells us crews were sent to investigate the area.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.



