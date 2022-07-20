Man walks onto docked boat and shoots 42-year-old twice, killing him, Nebraska cops say

A 42-year-old man was hosting four others on his boat docked at a Nebraska lake when he was shot and killed, authorities said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was called to Branched Oak Lake shortly before 11:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, July 19, after a report of gunfire and “someone yelling for help.”

Benjamin Case was pronounced dead after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful, according to a news release.

An investigation into the fatal shooting found that Case, the owner of the Bayliner boat, was having a small party with four others, according to a press conference recorded by the Lincoln Journal-Star.

They felt somebody else walking on the boat, and when Case opened the door to the cuddy cabin, officials say he was “immediately” shot twice by a male gunman.

A struggle ensued between the gunman and a few of the others who were on the boat before most of them jumped into the water to get away, officials said at the press conference. The gunman escaped in a vehicle.

Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting since the shooter appeared to know where he was going.

The four friends who were on the boat were not hurt, according to KOLN.

A homicide investigation is ongoing as detectives conduct interviews and review video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Branched Oak Lake is about 25 miles northwest of Lincoln.

