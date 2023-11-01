Man walks into Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound; police investigating

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital overnight with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to UPMC Mercy Hospital around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting victim who arrived by private vehicle, according to a PIttsburgh Public Safety report.

A 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm was being treated. He was in stable condition.

Officers attempted to speak with the victim but he was uncooperative, according to the report. At this time, there is no known crime scene.

Detectives will continue to investigate, including working with other local law enforcement agencies to determine if the incident took place within city limits.

